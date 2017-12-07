Frigid Air Moves In Today And Tonight

Weather Update:

Another chilly morning across West Tennessee, but even more frigid air is on the way. Despite the additional sunshine today, temperatures will still struggle through the 30s and 40s. High today may only be around 43°F. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph keeping the wind chill today generally in the 30s and even below freezing most of the day. There is a little bit of variance on the models with regard to the cloud cover tonight, if we completely clear out. Its possible there will be a few area s dropping into the teens this Friday morning. Either way lows in the low 20s will be likely. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on Midday on ABC 7 at 11:30 AM and at Noon on CBS.

