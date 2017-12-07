Gibson Co. officers, THP search for suspect

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson Police Department says they need your help.

Chief Brad Hardin says a traffic stop Thursday afternoon led to the driver taking off on foot into the woods nearby.

The police department along with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are searching for the suspect, who they say may be armed.

Law enforcement says the man ran out of his flip flops, which the K-9 unit was later able to locate. Chief Hardin says he is an African-American male in his 30s with dreadlocks. He is around six feet three inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

He says he was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants.

If you have any information on this incident, officials urge you to call the Gibson Police Department immediately at 731-692-3714.