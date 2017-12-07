Ground breaking for new shooting education facility in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.-A ground breaking celebration was held for a new shooting education facility in Hardeman County, Thursday.

A $2. 7 million grant will help in the construction of the facility, with world class design by Marty Fisher.

Local leaders said the new facility will be a key in boosting the local economy.

“It’s going to be a great economical development project for us,” said Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain. “It will bring a lot of revenue into the county and this type facility with Marty Fisher’s name on it is the equivalent to jack nickolas’ name on a golf course”

“Things you dream about happening but if it doesn’t have that, between the county university of Tennessee, our commission (TWRA) and people that are making this happen on the ground,” said Ed Carter with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

There is no time table on when the new shooting education facility will open.