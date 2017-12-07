Jackson police respond to shooting; searching for vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have responded to a Thursday morning shooting near the intersection of North Highland Avenue and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police say a woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They say her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers say the shooting is believed to have happened at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of North Highland Avenue and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police say they are searching for a gold four-door Chevrolet Malibu with a broken back window. They believe the car is being driven by a black man with a tan hood over his head.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).