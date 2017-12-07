Mr. Bobby Freeman, Sr.

Mr. Bobby Freeman, Sr., age 80, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at his residence. His memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Pastor Carol Wade of First Presbyterian Church and Henry County Mayor, Brent Greer conducting. Named as honorary pallbearers are members of the Henry County Commission and Henry School graduating class of 1956. Burial will take place at a later date in Palestine Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. and after 9:00 A.M. Saturday until the service.

Mr. Bobby Freeman, Sr. was born on July 19, 2017 in the Gum Springs Community of Henry County, Tennessee to the late Albert Blake “A.B.” Freeman and the late Mildred Henry Freeman. He married Shelby Murray Freeman, who survives in Paris on September 1, 1956. Bobby is also survived by his daughter: Pam Freeman (Rick) Rockwell of Paris; his son: Bobby “Rob” (Kathryn Baggett) Freeman, Jr. of Paris; his grandchildren: Margaret Amelia Kate Martin, Madeline Lee Martin, Bobby “Tripp” Freeman, III, and Kathryn Holcomb; his great grandchild: Tate Carpenter Lee; his sister: Margaret Ann (Joe) Speight of South Fulton, Kentucky; his brothers: Jerry Freeman of Texas and Danny (Sherry) Freeman of Paris; cousin: Mary Lou (Everett) Roberts; and his sister in law: Helen Freeman of Paris. He is also preceded in death by his brother: Roy Freeman (2013).

Mr. Freeman was a 1956 graduate of Henry High School, was a certified purchasing manager and CEO of Sally Lane Candies. He was a mason for over 50 years and a member of Al Chymia Shrine. Bobby was a Henry County Commissioner since 1975, served on numerous boards in the community and was an elder of First Presbyterian Church in Paris. He was also a past president of Paris Country Club, worked and retired from Emerson Electric Company and was a former member of the Tennessee Army National Guard.

The family requests that memorials for Bobby be made to: Henry County Helping Hands, P.O. 22 Box , Paris, TN 38242