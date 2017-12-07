Mugshots : Madison County : 12/06/17 – 12/07/17 December 7, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/27Chriteris Allen Aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 2/27Alberto Estes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/27Antonio Love Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/27Assia Hardin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/27Bricky Peters Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/27Conregon Whiteside Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/27Elaine Enfinger Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/27Eric Sirmons Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/27Erice Thor Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/27Esvin Hernandez Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/27Hershel Hurst Violation of probabtion Show Caption Hide Caption 12/27Holly Dunagan Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/27James Woods Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/27Jerry Talley Probation violation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/27Keira Sade Love Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 16/27Kenneth Woods Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/27Kristie Martin Schedule II & IV drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/27Latravian Dampeer Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/27Marketa McKinney Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/27Nicole Carney Violation of probabtion Show Caption Hide Caption 21/27Reginal Markray Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/27Robert Barton Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/27Samuel McClatcher Aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 24/27Shaqwantons Fuller Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 25/27Tiana Goss Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/27Tiffany Watson Assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/27Tyler Rayner Domestic vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/07/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore