There is still time to get the flu shot

JACKSON, Tenn. — There have been some reports that this year’s flu vaccine may not work as well as it is supposed to.

“We don’t want people to think that it’s the green light for people to not get the flu shot this year,” Deborah Leggett, owner of the Primary Care Clinic in Jackson, said.

Doctors are still urging people to get the flu shot.

“If you do get the flu, despite getting the flu shot, it may provide you some immunity where you’re not so sick,” Leggett said.

It doesn’t matter where you work or your age. There is a flu vaccine for everyone.

“Health care workers, every child, everyone should get the flu shot,” Leggett said.

Doctors say the rumor that the flu shot can give you the flu isn’t true.

“It is a dead virus. The flu shot cannot give you the flu,” Leggett said.

Once you get the flu shot, there are still some measures you can take to keep yourself healthy during flu season.

“Wash, wash, wash your hands,” Leggett said. “Before you eat, after you eat, before you drink, before you put anything in your mouth.”

If you do end up with the flu, doctors say make sure to cover your mouth and nose anytime you cough or sneeze.

Primary Care Clinic said they along with many other doctor’s offices still have plenty of vaccines for anyone who has not gotten the shot yet.