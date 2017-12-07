Suspect charged in 2 Jackson sexual assault cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of robbing and sexually assaulting two women in the same neighborhood is now in custody.

Chriteris Allen, 18, is accused of raping or attempting to rape two women near Old Hickory Boulevard in November.

Court documents say the first victim told police that she and her two children came home around 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and were confronted by a man with a gun.

According to court documents, the man, later identified as Allen, ordered the family into an apartment and sent the children to their bedroom. The man demanded money from the woman, who was being held at gunpoint.

Court documents say the children came out of their room during the robbery, and Allen ordered them back, firing a shot into the victim’s couch.

Allen is accused of sexually assaulting the woman after the robbery.

About two weeks later, a woman told police that a man knocked on the front door of her home around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 27 asking to borrow flour. Court documents say when she returned to the door with flour, the man, also identified as Allen, pulled out a handgun and forced his way into her home.

The woman told police that she was also sexually assaulted.

Court documents say Allen took a phone and PlayStation from the woman’s home.

Allen then forced the woman to drive him away from her home at gunpoint, court documents say.

Allen is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated kidnapping.

He is currently held in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $500,000 bond.