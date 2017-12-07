THP investigating wreck involving TDOT dump truck

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.-The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle wreck, involving a TDOT dump truck..

The accident happened along Highway 70 East in Huntingdon, around 3 Thursday afternoon..

TDOT community relations officer Nichole Lawrence confirms crews were out picking up signs from a previous work zone when the accident wreck happened.

Lawrence said the workers have minor injuries..but encourages the public to be mindful when tdot trucks are out on the road.

“They’re out doing their job and they want to go home at the end of the day so we really got to push to remind folks to move over and be careful going through work zones,” said Lawrence.

State troopers are working to release more information on how the wreck happened.