Three car pile-up halts traffic in North Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.-A car crash halted traffic in North Jackson Thursday night.

Jackson Police say one car rear ended another car, causing the two cars in front of it to collide. The crash happened at US 45 bypass South near Carriage House around 7:30 Thursday. Traffic was at a complete stop near the construction zone of bypass and Interstate 40. Jackson Police say there were only minor injuries to report.