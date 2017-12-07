Three-day holiday pop-up shops open Friday at Old Hickory Mall

JACKSON, Tenn — Still trying to find that perfect gift for the holidays? Several local vendors are showcasing their wares at a three day pop-up shop.

For the first time ever shoppers can visit a local holiday mart inside Old Hickory Mall.

‘Rockin’ around the Christmas Shoppe’, a three day shopping extravaganza will feature local artisans.

“I chose to rent it out and give local vendors booth spaces so we could all have the holiday mart in a very festive popular place in Jackson,” vendor and owner of Sleepy Owl Bungalow, Amy Delmonico said.

Shoppers can expect to find handmade jewelry, artwork, vinyl t-shirts, and much more.

Delmonico creates handmade pillows. “I can do any design and I actually have some limited edition that are going to be only available at the pop-up shop.”

Some vendors say they hope the holiday mart will bring them even more exposure.

“Pretty much just get our name out and know that we’re a friendly place where you can come get some coffee,” Employee of Green Frog Coffee Company, Shelley Taylor said.

Organizers say every company starts from somewhere and shopping at local businesses is a way to invest in the community.

“Local businesses cannot grow into bigger businesses without their local support,” Delmonico said.

With this time of year being one of the busiest for holiday shopping, some say they prefer spending their money right at home.

“I just like helping local people, local people in Jackson just help them so they don’t have to go to the bigger stores,” shopper, Tami Martin said.

The pop-up will officially open Friday morning. The shopping times will be the same as Old Hickory Mall hours.

“It was really cool to reach out to friends of mine and meet new vendors and everybody comes together for one thing and that’s for good products and a lot of fun,” Delmonico said.

From Friday to Sunday there will be three major giveaways at the holiday mart. Shoppers will have a chance to take home a basket filled with items donated by vendors.

Organizers say they hope to grow the pop-up shop by adding more vendors for next year.