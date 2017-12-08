Annual Santa’s Village open in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn.-It is an annual holiday event that brings out thousands of people every year for a good cause.

Folks from across the area came out to the 33rd annual Santa’s Village at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Complex on the campus of UT Martin.

Village visitors were able to walk through a winter wonderland, meet animals at a petting zoo, view a model train and see live entertainment.

Patrons were encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable food and toys to benefit the less fortunate in the local area.

“And in the past 32 years, that we’ve had it ,we’ve reached around $1.2 million in donations that have come through the village, said Kim Kirby, program director with the Martin Parks and Recreation Dept.

Last year, they had more than 17,000 visitors and are hoping for more this year. Santa’s Village will be open from now until Sunday, December 10.