Churches give over 360 backpacks to Lincoln Elementary School

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a small token of love, making a big impact on the students at Lincoln Elementary School.

“It’s important to us to reach back to our young scholars and share with them, we need them. We appreciate them and we are counting on their success for the future,” Reverend Amber Jackson said.

The Lane Tabernacle CME Church gave over 360 specialized backpacks to the leaders of tomorrow hoping to make a difference.

“We hope that one day we can get a positive return on our investment that they are positive, active young people in the community,” Rev. Jackson said.

“Hoping we are planting seeds in a way we see growth and hear about growth,” Principal LaDonna Braswell said.

Organizers and school staff say the backpacks will make a big difference.

“A lot of them don’t have a backpack, so getting them a backpack with their school name and logo on it is going to be very influential in them,” teacher Karrie Collier said.

“I believe it takes a village to raise a child,” Braswell said.

“It’s making them pride for them in their school. It’s like, ‘I attend Lincoln and I’m prideful now, and I have a backpack to represent’ so we definitely appreciate it,” teacher Tanji Tyson said.

“Lincoln in three words? Scholars of excellence,” Braswell said.

“Awesome, successful, the future,” Tyson said.

Rev. Jackson says this is not the first partnership with the school. She says they hope to keep the relationship going in the future. They are also inviting other churches and organizations to join.