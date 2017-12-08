Cold but Clearer Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday

Temperatures have been struggling to get out of the 30s today. As of 2:30pm, we still haven’t had any 40°F temperatures in West Tennessee! Even as cold as it is today, the coldest high we’ve ever had on December 8th was 32°F back in 1989. If you’re already looking forward to Spring, then you’ll probably like the fact that there’s a warm-up on the way!

TONIGHT

Under clear skies, temperatures will drop to the lower 20s but will feel like the upper teens at 7am with breezy winds from the west-southwest. Expect winds to increase overnight into Saturday morning.

Winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour later in the morning on Saturday, so don’t expect the temperatures to feel like they’re above freezing until the afternoon! In fact, because of the breezy weather tomorrow, it’ll feel like it’s below freezing for most of the day! Actual high temperatures will be in the lower 40s during the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast including a look at what’s ahead this weekend and with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

