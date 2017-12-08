Mugshots : Madison County : 12/07/17 – 12/08/17

1/10 Catherine Okamura Simple domestic assault

2/10 Adrain Spinks Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/10 Andra Watkins Simple Possession/casual exchange

4/10 Brian Armstrong Failure to appear



5/10 Christopher Williams Violation of probation

6/10 Denzel Lee Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

7/10 Jay Howard Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/10 Jonathan Bond Violation of probation



9/10 Karita Golden Violation of community corrections

10/10 Steven Dotson Failure to comply





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/08/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.