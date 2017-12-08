Mugshots : Madison County : 12/07/17 – 12/08/17 December 8, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Catherine Okamura Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Adrain Spinks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Andra Watkins Simple Possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Brian Armstrong Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Christopher Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Denzel Lee Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Jay Howard Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Jonathan Bond Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Karita Golden Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Steven Dotson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/08/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore