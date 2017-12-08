Reeds Metals gives family new roof

SELMER, Tenn. — This is the third year of Reed Metals covering the community contest.

“Once a year Reed’s gives away a roof to someone in need,” Luke Miller, a contractor, said.

This year’s winners are James and Julie Nold, of Selmer. They have been staying with friends and family because their roof was leaking so badly.

“It’s going good. A little chilly but we’re getting the job done,” David Fisher, a contractor, said.

Contractors got to the house early Friday morning to start working.

Contractors working on the project say they love getting to give back during the holiday season.

“We all go through tough times in our lives and I mean everyone needs a helping hand every once in a while, and it just feels good to give back,” Fisher said.

“It feels good. It always feels better to give than receive,” Miller said.

The workers finished before lunch Friday.