Tennessee Board of Education meets with Gibson County school officials

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Members with the Tennessee Board of Education met today with school officials in Gibson County to discuss the educational successes and challenges in Gibson County.

They had lunch with the principals to start off the day.

Later, they took a tour of the schools and talked about what needs improving and what to work on in the future.

One of the members talked why it was good to visit schools across the state.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why we like to come out and meet with people on the ground so that we can hear their concern so we know what issues we need to address,” Lang Wiseman, member, said.

Wiseman also said the meeting was to make sure everyone understood the policies that were in place.