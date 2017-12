THP: Driver injured after car overturns off Hwy 412 near Alamo

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.- The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a driver got stuck in a ditch Friday afternoon after falling asleep at the wheel.

Troopers say it happened around 2:30 p.m.near the Maury City exit near Alamo off Highway 412.

The car completely flipped over and the THP says the man suffered minor injuries..