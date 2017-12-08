Women celebrate empowerment at D180 in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Women felt a sense of empowerment Friday night at a fun event in downtown Jackson.

One hundred women gathered at the D180 gym for the 4th Annual Mix and Mingle event. Host Trunetta Atwater greeted guests as Bolivar R&B singer Caleb Mentor performed.Organizers say they hold this event to provide mentorship and entrepreneur advice. Guests also enjoyed food and vendors from the Memphis and Jackson areas.

The cost was $10. Women could also purchase candles, dishes, body lotion, ornaments and more!