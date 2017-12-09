Dry And Cold Over The Weekend

Weather Update – 8:30 a.m. – Saturday

After A Cold Start With Windchills In The Teens, Expect winds to increase overnight into Saturday morning. If you’re already looking forward to Spring, then you’ll probably like the fact that there’s a warm-up on the way!

Winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour later in the morning on Saturday, so don’t expect those temperatures to feel like they’re above freezing until the afternoon! In fact, because of the breezy weather tomorrow, it’ll feel like it’s below freezing for most of the day! Actual high temperatures will be in the lower 40s during the afternoon. Warmer weather will return on Monday when highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s!

Another cold front will move in on Saturday dropping temperatures once again. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast including a look at what’s ahead this weekend and with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

