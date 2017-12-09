Holiday sounds played in local church for Celebrate Christmas Concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — The sounds of the holidays could be heard throughout the halls of Aldersgate United Methodist Church this evening.

That sounds of David Johnson Chorus come Celebrate Christmas Concert played in the church. The chorus is made up of a group of talented men and women volunteers who have been singing together for nineteen years.

Church representatives tell us, hosting this free Christmas concert has become an annual tradition.

“This is their last concert of the year. its traditionally become that here at alder its the fourth time they’ve been here and this is their Christmas concert, so were very happy for them to be here,” said member of the church Barry Matthews.

Event organizers said the concert consisted of both fun, holiday sing-a-longs as well as spiritual Christmas selections from, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to “O Holy Night.” the event held every year is always free to the entire community.