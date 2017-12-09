Humboldt fire department responds to local church fire in downtown area

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Gibson County Emergency 9-1-1 Service confirms there is a church fire in downtown Humboldt.

We first learned about it through 7 Eyewitness News tipsters who told us that the fire is happening at the St. James Baptist Church on Main and 7th street in the downtown area around 9:30 pm.

We’ve learned the Humboldt fire department is on scene now and they’re have been no reports of injuries so far.

