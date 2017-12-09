Jackson police, fire compete head to head for “Battle of the Bells”

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson police and fire department serve the same people, but a little competition between them never hurts.

Jackson law enforcement serves the community everyday, but usually it doesn’t involve ringing bells.

“If you only have a couple nickels, a cou ple pennies, anything is worth it,” Capt. Derrick Tisdale with the Jackson Police Department said.

The Jackson police department and fire department squared off against each other for a “Battle of the Bells.”

“It’s a little friendly competition,” said Rico Bryson with the Jackson Fire Department.

It’s competition for a good cause, raising money for the Salvation Army.

Capt. Tisdale said it’s all to help children in need.

“This is a season where we’re supposed have a lot of cheer, and we find that even in this season, people struggle and have a hard time,” he said.

Bryson said the goal is to raise $15,000, but any amount helps.

“We’re supposed to give back to the community, and what better way to give back than to help out with the Salvation Army,” he said.

Whether neighbors rooted for fire or police, first responders can agree the battle to help children in need is only beginning.

“Either way no matter who wins, needy children in the community are the winners today,” said David Moynihan with the Salvation Army.

“This is going to give hope and Christmas to a lot of families that wouldn’t have it otherwise.”

Bell ringing is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army.

This is the first year law enforcement participated in “Battle of the Bells,” and the winner of the competition will be announced at 7 p.m.