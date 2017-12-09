Juvenile arrested after making school shooting threats

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile attending an alternate school has been charged in reference to another school shooting threat in the area.

The juvenile made statements to other classmates that he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot a student as well as others.

Deputies responded to the school and spoke with the juvenile, a search was done, but no gun was found.

The juvenile will be charged with committing a delinquent act and will appear in juvenile court.