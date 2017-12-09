Local sorority collecting shoe donations for “Soles for Little Souls Drive”

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds in the Hub city will be walking around in new shoes just in time for the holidays thanks to a generous donation.

The Sigma Gamma Rho chapter in Jackson collected more than 200 pairs of shoes for their annual “Soles for Little Souls Drive.”

Sorority members said they started collecting new and gently used shoes in August and today they were donated to the Dream Center.

They will be donated to those in need of any age.

“It’s not only shoes they need they need coats and hats, and were just starting with shoes,” said Sigma Gamma Rho Member Deborah Montague.

The drive is part of a national project shoe drive collecting new or used shoes.