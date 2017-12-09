Local Veterans are official Parade Marshals for Camden Christmas Parade

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Temperatures were in the mid 30’s today in Benton County, but that did not stop residents from lining the streets for their annual Christmas parade.

There was candy flying, sirens blazing, and the sound of merry Christmas in the air, but the stars of the parade were a group of local veterans who were the official parade marshals this year in Camden.

“It’s a great time for our community to come together and to really show the love and support that we have here in Benton county,” said parade attendee Olivia Fowler.

Residents bundled up in blankets and camouflage to brace the cold weather and fill their bags with holiday goodies.

“We are a little bit cold, but at least it feels like Christmas out here instead of being hot,” said parade attendee Ashby Reed.

The parade marshals for this year were the local veterans who were ecstatic to be part of it.

“Seeing all of these flashing lights and all the people, I never realized

there was that many people in Benton County,” said Veteran Parade Marshal Glindell Allen.

Members of the community showed their Christmas spirit in a variety of unique ways.

Also marching in the parade today were volunteers collecting canned food for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Benton County, which they said will help feed needy members of the community this holiday season.

If you’d like to donate, follow this link: https://secondharvestmidtn.org/