Officers arrest driver of stolen vehicle from Carroll County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Department said they’ve arrested a person who stole a vehicle.

This is video taken by officers at the scene.

Benton County Sheriff Christopher said the vehicle was stolen in Carroll County.

They pursued the vehicle, stopping it on the 70 bypass around 3:30 pm Friday afternoon. The driver Kayla Houston of Waverly was taken into custody.

She is being held in the Benton County jail. No damage or injuries were reported.