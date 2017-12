Pet of the Week: Lucy

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meet our pet of the week Lucy! She is a 2-year-old mix breed. Melissa Roberts with STAT says she is a complete sweetheart. Roberts says her owner could no longer care for her so the organization took her in. She’s housebroken and loves all people and kids. She gets along with most dogs and cats. For more information on how to adopt email her at┬ámelissaroberts @savingtheanimalstogether.org