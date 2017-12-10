Brief Warm Up Followed By a Dry Week

Weather Update – 10:57 p.m. – Sunday

We started this weekend cold and in the mid 40s but ended with temperatures reaching the mid to low 50s. Will be a clear and breezy night with winds becoming variable overnight and lows dropping around low 30s to upper 20s. We’ll still be dominated by high pressure, and with those winds coming in from the Southwest, it help bring in much warmer temperatures.

Highs will be in the low 60s tomorrow, well above average with winds picking up, gusting up to 20 mph at times. The warm weather will last briefly as we get another frontal system bring in a shot of cold, dry air overnight into Tuesday, stay in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s for most of the week. Rest of the week will stay dry and clear, with another hint of warmer weather by next weekend.

