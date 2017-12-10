Chickasaw State Park lights up for holidays with annual Christmas lighting

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Rangers of one state park in West Tennessee decided to decorate their already beautiful landscape for the holidays.

Chickasaw state park held their annual Christmas lighting of the park. Rangers tell us this has been a tradition for over 20 years.

They said they start decorating the over three miles of the park right after Halloween, and collect milk jugs to light the path all years long.

“We’ve had a couple of eagle sightings in the park this year, so they were like, hey lets add some eagles to our Xhristmas lights, so every year we try to come up with something new to add to the lights maybe that people haven’t seen here before or that we haven’t done in a while just to keep it new and fresh,” said Chickasaw Ranger Ann Paley.

Tonight was the last night to see this light display this year, but rangers tell us, they plan on holding it again next year. They said it is traditionally the second weekend of December.