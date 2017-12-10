District Attorney’s Office seeking donations for “No Blue Christmas”

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County District Attorney’s Office is seeking donations of Christmas gifts for its second annual “No Blue Christmas” event that is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 23rd.

The gifts will be provided to children from families in Henry County who are the subject of pending cases in the District Attorney’s Henry County Child Support Office and otherwise would receive very little or perhaps nothing at all for Christmas.

Unwrapped donations for children between the ages of 2 and 16 can be dropped off at the downtown Paris DA’s office at 101 West Blythe Street between 8am and 4:30pm Monday through Friday until Friday, December 22nd.

If you have any questions please contact Rebecca Griffey or Debbie Madden-Gray at 731-644-9191