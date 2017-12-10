Gibson County Sheriff’s Department holds annual Christmas Open House

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — For many residents, the Gibson County Correctional Complex is place they try to avoid, but the sheriff’s department says, they want to change that perspective.

“And we want them to feel comfortable talking to us if they have a problem. It may be sensitive in nature, and we want them to be able to feel like they have somebody they can talk to, somebody that cares, and somebody that will actually work,” said Chief Deputy Danny Lewis of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department.

This is why the department holds an open house every year around the holidays.

“It’s a good opportunity for the public to come in, meet with the sheriff, the chief, some of the patrol guys, investigators, take a tour of the jail, have a bite to eat, and just get more associated with their local law enforcement,” said Brad Oliver, investigator for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement says they don’t want residents to associate their presence with bad things happening in the community.

“When it comes to these types of open houses, it shows them that we’re normal people for the most part, and we like to have a good time, and we like to spend time with each other in law enforcement and the community,” said Assistant Chief Reynard Buchanan of the Humboldt Police Department.

This year, organizers say they were happy to see over one hundred people stop by, from all across the county.

“Gibson County is a big county. We like to see people from the north, south, east, and west; all over the county, come in and hopefully meet new people every year,” Oliver said.

“We want to serve the people and do as good of a job as we can possible do,” said Chief Deputy Lewis.

Even if you missed the open house Sunday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department reminds people that they have an open door policy and welcome visits and feedback any day of the year.

The department also says this is the fourth year their team has held this Christmas Open House, and that they plan on hosting it again next year.