Jackson Police on scene after car crashes into store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police were on scene on North Highland Avenue after a car crashed into a tobacco shop.

We first heard about this story through a 7 Eyewitness News Tipster who said the car ran through Tobacco World Smoke Shop shattering the front store window around 4:30 pm.

When we arrived on scene, the manager was sweeping up what was left of his window. He told us the driver of the car pressed her gas, instead of her brake, slamming into the store.

No one was reported injured.