Local church celebrates holidays through annual “Sing Joy to the World”

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church got in the holiday spirit through a little song and praise.

Hundreds gathered at Jackson First United Methodist Church for “Sing Joy to the world.”

It’s an annual Cantana featuring the church’s choir, soloists, and a full orchestra.

Members said the church opens it’s doors for anyone to attend the Cantana and it’s a fun way to get ready for the holidays.

If you missed out on the holiday fun today the church is hosting it’s annual “Carols and Candles” next Sunday night at 6.

“I think this church really loves to celebrate Christmas they get into the spirit,” said member of the church Herron Morris.

Anyone in the community is invited to attend.