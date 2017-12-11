Academy Sports donates bikes to local elementary students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some students at Pope Elementary are getting Christmas presents a little early this year.

Academy Sports + Outdoors donated bikes to the school Monday for 30 lucky students.

Students first through third grade are participating. Ten students from each grade will be chosen to get a free bike and helmet. Organizers say it’s an exciting event for all involved.

“It feels good. We were all so happy. The kids are excited and everybody’s excited about it,” said Sonya Patrick, professional school counselor at Pope Elementary School.

Academy Sports says they give back each year and are giving away over 5,100 bikes to schools around the Southeast this year.