Bagels & Bluegrass Bicycle Century Tour presents donation to JSCC

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizers of the Bagels and Bluegrass Century Tour presented a check Monday to the Jackson State Community College Foundation to fund student scholarships.

The JSCC Foundation has been the primary recipient of the proceeds from the bike tour since it was started 16 years ago. The $2,500 check will go to the non-traditional scholarship fund.

The president of the college explained what non-traditional scholarship means.

“A non-traditional scholarship is for those students who are typically 24 or older who are not directly out of high school but perhaps students who have left high school, went to work and they returned to continue their education here at Jackson State,” JSCC President Dr. Allana Hamilton said.

Dr. Kent Jones is the founder of the bike ride.