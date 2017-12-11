Dresden woman killed in Sunday crash

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was killed in a crash Sunday night near Martin, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Jeanette Janes, 75, of Dresden was killed after she was hit near the intersection of Ralston Road and State Route 22.

According to the report, Janes’ Jeep Compass was hit in the driver’s side after failing to yield for a passing car on State Route 22. Julia Anderson, 19, of Portland, Tennessee, was driving the Jeep Wrangler that hit Janes.

Anderson was not injured in the crash.

Two children in Janes’ car, an 11-year-old and a 9-year-old, were injured in the crash, the report says.