Families celebrate annual Lexington Christmas parade

LEXINGTON, Tenn.-Families and friends in Lexington enjoyed their annual Christmas parade Monday night.

Lexington firefighters and police let off their sirens as hundreds of people lined downtown Main Street. Miss Tennessee’s Caty Davis waved to the crowd as the Lexington High School band performed.

Children enjoyed the sights of floats, lights and festive displays. Surrounding business owners also drove their cars for the event. Families say the parade is a great tradition and puts them in the holiday spirit.