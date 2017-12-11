Freddie Lee Miller

Funeral services for Freddie Lee Miller, age 69, will be held Tuesday December 12, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Ridgecrest Cemetery. Mr. Miller died Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Miller will begin on Monday morning December 11, 2017 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Miller will lie in state on Tuesday December 12, 2017 at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please call Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.