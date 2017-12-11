Haywood Co. judge hears cases from three defendants

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — It was a packed courtroom Monday morning as a man charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl goes before a Haywood County judge.

“I know he’s eager to move forward,” Haywood County public defender Rachele Gibson said.

Quin Love is accused of opening fire on a crowd at a Haywood County house party in June 2016.

Authorities say 17-year-old Elia Hernandez died from a gunshot wound. The shooting left several others injured.

Judge Clayburn Peeples appointed a public defender to represent Love.

A tentative trial date was set for Aug. 13.

Love’s brother, Christian, also faced the judge in an unrelated case. Christian faces an unrelated charge in an aggravated robbery in Crockett County.

“He’s been charged and indicted,” his attorney Alex Camp said. “Now we’re at the highest court, ready for trial. If it needs to go, we’ll go.”

Camp filed a motion to receive Love’s preliminary hearing transcript from the hearing in General Sessions Court.

“That transcript is going to be helpful for developing defenses if need be for file strategy,” he said.

Christian Love’s next hearing was set for April 6.

Last to go before the judge was a man accused of pulling the trigger in a mass shooting earlier this year at a high school homecoming party.

Kyeandre Benson is charged with 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder after nearly a dozen people were injured in the shooting at the Brownsville Armory in January.

Benson’s attorney asked the judge to reset the case to allow more time to obtain and go through evidence in the case. Peeples reset the case to April 6.

All three suspects remain in custody.