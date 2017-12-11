Investigators confirm gunshots heard in north Jackson, man receives gunshot wound

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson police are investigating after receiving reports of gunshots being heard in north Jackson, late Monday night.

According to investigators with the Jackson Police Department, officers were called around 10 p.m. to the area along Ridgecrest Road near Twin Oaks Place. Police confirm a man received a gunshot wound and showed up an area hospital. His immediate condition is unknown.

Police say there is no suspect at this time and information is still developing.

