Jackson Fire Dept. teams up with Salvation Army for Angel Tree toy drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department has teamed up with the Salvation Army this year for the annual Angel Tree toy drive.

Monday was the last day for the toy drive, and organizers are asking for those thinking of adopting an angel and those who already have to bring their gifts to the Old Hickory Mall.

The toy drive has taken on 300 families this year in hopes of having presents for about 500 kids in need this holiday season.

“I think at some point we’ve all been in a place of need, and to be able to be a part of filling that need and that void during this particular time of the year, there’s no other words of gratification that can really explain that,” said Rico Bryson, public education coordinator for the Jackson Fire Department.

The toy drive was held in three locations this year including the Old Hickory Mall, the Kroger on University Parkway and Casey Jones Village.

This is the Jackson Fire Department’s first year helping with the Angel Tree toy drive.