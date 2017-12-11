Liquor rezoning ordinance passes at Bolivar city council meeting

BOLIVAR, Tenn.-The city of Bolivar held their monthly council meeting Monday night, with a liquor rezoning ordinance as the hot topic.

The second and final reading on an ordinance to rezone liquor stores in the city passed.

The ordinance will allow business owners to sell alcohol in areas outside of downtown Bolivar.

Local business owner Maria Howell said she has been wanting to expand her business for awhile now and can finally move forward with the city’s approval.

“I’m really excited it is time for Bolivar to grow, it is time for Bolivar to go forward with all the plans that we have worked on,” said Howell.

The ordinance passed on a 6 to 2 vote. Council members Suzanne Rhea and Todd Lowe both voted ‘no’.