Local law enforcement get certified to administer overdose treatment

MILAN, Tenn. — Officials continue to speak about the opioid crisis in big cities and even small towns across the country.

Gibson County law enforcement representatives say they need to be prepared to face this problem in order to better protect both themselves and their residents.

“We’ve seen training videos where people have already turned purple,” Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said. “They’re unconscious, and Narcan can be administered and bring them back to life.”

Chief Sellers is talking about Narcan, a medication he says is used to block the effects of opioids.

“There’s people who are overdosing on heroin, and now fentanyl has come into the picture,” Chief Sellers said.

Experts say fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, making Narcan that much more important.

“The fentanyl is so small and sometimes undetectable with the naked eye, and if it is disturbed or gets airborne, it can be lethal to police officers or K-9 dogs that are searching,” Chief Sellers said.

This is why police officers and sheriff’s deputies are getting certified this week to be able to administer the medication.

Chief Sellers says once they receive the Narcan, each officer will carry two doses, either on their uniform belt or in their patrol car.

“It just comes in a small container, and it’s just a mist that goes up in the nasal cavity,” Chief Sellers said.

Experts say even if a person is misdiagnosed and given Narcan, there are no harmful consequences. Chief sellers says even though it isn’t a problem in Milan, there’s no such thing as being too prepared.

“But we try to stay ahead of things. As we know, in the surrounding area it is a problem, and it’s just a matter of time before it happens here,” Chief Sellers said. “And we want to be prepared for when it starts happening.”

Chief Sellers says after training is complete, around 120 officers will be certified.

Several law enforcement agencies in West Tennessee have already been certified to administer Narcan including the Savannah Police Department.