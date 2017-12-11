McNairy Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in Selmer shooting

SELMER, Tenn. — McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck said they have arrested 21-year-old Kyler English, who they said is a suspect in the Sunday night shooting of a man on Highway 64 East.

“We know that he was shot out there on the highway,” Sheriff Buck said describing the investigation so far. “We know that he fled from the shooter out there for a little bit, but there’s not a whole lot of information that was gleaming from the crime scene itself.”

According to the incident report, witnesses told deputies the victim was selling English pills at an apartment but chased after English in a car after the victim told witnesses that English had robbed him. Witnesses then said English stopped at a guardrail on Highway 64 near Emmons Road and started shooting.

Witnesses with the victim took him to a relative’s house and called 911, the report says.

“We believe that they were acquaintances or friends at some point, and the particulars of why it happened are where all the questions are at this point,” Sheriff Buck said.

Investigators said the victim identified English as the shooter.

Buck said English left the scene of the shooting but was later arrested by Adamsville police.

Buck said the victim was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

“We were informed that his injuries were serious, but this morning we were told he was stable,” Sheriff Buck said.

Deputies believe the victim and suspect were together several times throughout the night prior to the shooting.

Buck says English admitted to the shooting but said he fired in self-defense.

English is currently being held in the McNairy County Jail. Buck said no charges have been filed against English and the investigation is ongoing.