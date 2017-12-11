Mrs. Jean Marie Freeman

Mrs. Jean Marie Freeman entered eternal rest on December 8, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on September 15, 1930 in Clay, KY and married SFC Donald G. Freeman on January 8, 1951 in East Alton, IL. Mr. Freeman preceded her in death on January 19, 2017. She was a member of Northbrook Church and the Explorers Bible Study. She was a retired civilian employee with the United States Naval Base in Millington, TN as an administrative assistant in records.

Surviving Mrs. Freeman are her two children; a son, Mr. Michael G. Freeman of Bartlett, TN and a daughter, Mrs. Patricia A. Findley and her husband Mr. Richard (Rick) Findley; four grandchildren, Mr. David Freeman and his sister Mrs. Katherine Freeman Hairston and husband Joshua, Mrs. Carolyn Findley Fitts and her husband Rev. Jason Fitts, and her brother Mr. John (Jack) M. Findley and his wife Mrs. Emily Waters Findley. Mrs. Freeman also leaves thirteen great grandchildren; Calista, Kaylee, Fallon and Sophia Freeman; Caleb, Morgan and Gabby Hairston; Andi, Levi, Jose and Finn Fitts; John Morrison and Jacob Findley.

Mrs. Freeman also leaves a very dear Christian friend of the family, Carolyn Douglas and a host of dear friends at Explorers Bible Studies and Northbrook Church and neighbors. She also leaves her only sibling, Mrs. Mildred Fleming and her husband Thomas Fleming of Godfrey, IL, who have two children, Susanne and Beau and nieces and nephews; as well as, the many former ROTC students of SFC Donald Freeman from the Memphis area.

Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Freeman.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Monday, December 11, 2017 from 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with a service to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com