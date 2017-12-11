Mugshots : Madison County : 12/08/17 – 12/11/17

1/42 Justin Forrest Aggravated domestic assault, theft under $999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/42 Amy Fry Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/42 Amy Morris Failure to appear

4/42 Annette Kipp Simple domestic assault



5/42 Anthony Lewis Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/42 Arsenio Parchman Violation of community corrections

7/42 Ashley Slaughter Failure to appear

8/42 Bionca Boykin Simple domestic assault



9/42 Bonifacio Martinez Schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed

10/42 Bria McCullough Assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/42 Courtney Huddleston Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/42 Craig Tomlin DUI, Schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/42 Daniel Powell DUI, schedule II drug violations, Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

14/42 Darlene Webb Public intoxication

15/42 Darren Hudson Failure to appear

16/42 Demetrius Womack DUI, evading arrest, resisting/stop arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/42 Denzel Pennington Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

18/42 Derio Holloway Schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law

19/42 Derrick Beckham Failure to appear

20/42 Devante Anderson DUI



21/42 Edward Hanson Public intoxication

22/42 Fredy Romero-Andino Driving while unlicensed

23/42 Glennard Herndon Violation of probabtion

24/42 James Cobb Failure to comply, violation of community corrections



25/42 Jasmine Davis Vandalism

26/42 Jatodd Perry DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of implied consent law

27/42 Jeremy St Cyr Failure to appear

28/42 John Hummons DUI, reckless driving, open container law



29/42 Jorvis Taylor Public intoxication

30/42 Joseph Rowsey Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/42 Kelly McHugh DUI, vehicular assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/42 Kenneth Freeman Unlawful drug paraphernalia



33/42 Lamorris Jones Violation of probation

34/42 Matthew Mullins Theft of prop under $1000 Embezzlement

35/42 Mila Love Criminal impersonation

36/42 Murrell Tyus Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



37/42 Osha Rogers Simple domestic assault

38/42 Quinton Moore Violation of probation

39/42 Randall White Failure to appear

40/42 Ronnie Hopson Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law



41/42 Shanda Pirtle Simple possession/casual exchange, theft under $999, Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

42/42 Whitlee Sullivan Forgery





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/11/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.