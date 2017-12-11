Mugshots : Madison County : 12/08/17 – 12/11/17 December 11, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/42Justin Forrest Aggravated domestic assault, theft under $999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 2/42Amy Fry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/42Amy Morris Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/42Annette Kipp Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/42Anthony Lewis Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/42Arsenio Parchman Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/42Ashley Slaughter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/42Bionca Boykin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/42Bonifacio Martinez Schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/42Bria McCullough Assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/42Courtney Huddleston Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/42Craig Tomlin DUI, Schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/42Daniel Powell DUI, schedule II drug violations, Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence Show Caption Hide Caption 14/42Darlene Webb Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 15/42Darren Hudson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/42Demetrius Womack DUI, evading arrest, resisting/stop arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/42Denzel Pennington Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 18/42Derio Holloway Schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 19/42Derrick Beckham Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/42Devante Anderson DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 21/42Edward Hanson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 22/42Fredy Romero-Andino Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 23/42Glennard Herndon Violation of probabtion Show Caption Hide Caption 24/42James Cobb Failure to comply, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/42Jasmine Davis Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 26/42Jatodd Perry DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 27/42Jeremy St Cyr Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 28/42John Hummons DUI, reckless driving, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 29/42Jorvis Taylor Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 30/42Joseph Rowsey Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 31/42Kelly McHugh DUI, vehicular assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/42Kenneth Freeman Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 33/42Lamorris Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/42Matthew Mullins Theft of prop under $1000 Embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 35/42Mila Love Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 36/42Murrell Tyus Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/42Osha Rogers Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/42Quinton Moore Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/42Randall White Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 40/42Ronnie Hopson Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law Show Caption Hide Caption 41/42Shanda Pirtle Simple possession/casual exchange, theft under $999, Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 42/42Whitlee Sullivan Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/11/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore