No disciplinary action after JPD officer injured in accidental shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have released a report on the findings of an investigation into an accidental shooting during a training exercise in October that injured one officer.

In the report, police say the design of the training course contributed to the shooting that injured Firearms Instructor Lt. Shane Beaver.

The shooting happened during a regular training exercise in which officers were instructed to identify threat and non-threat targets, the report says. During that training exercise, Beaver was accidentally shot by Officer Curtis Cozart.

The report lists 10 recommendations to address the training concerns, including a change in target style, recommending body armor and fluorescent vests for instructors, a change in the design of the course and possibly allowing officers to walk through the course before training takes place.

No disciplinary action was recommended.