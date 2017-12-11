Officials to break ground on new Tennessee state library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony for the new state Library and Archives building.

According to a news release from the Tennessee secretary of state, the event will take place Monday afternoon at the future site of the facility in Nashville.

Among the officials expected to attend are Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Gov. Bill Haslam, Senate Speaker Randy McNally, House Speaker Beth Harwell and Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill.

The new Library and Archives facility is being built near the new Tennessee State Museum that is under construction north of the state Capitol.

The museum falls under the jurisdiction of the executive branch, while the legislative branch controls the Library and Archives.