School board members meet for work session

JACKSON, Tenn.-School board members held a work session Monday night to discuss the proposed $148 million 10-year capital plan.

Superintendent Eric Jones updated members on the plan.

In November, the school board unanimously approved to rezone students. These plans include a new middle school or kindergarten through eighth grade school in east Jackson, creating a new kindergarten through eighth grade school in the northwest part of Madison County or changing North Parkway Middle School into a kindergarten through eighth grade school.